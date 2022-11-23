LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Apple to sign deal for ‘Moneyball’ author’s upcoming book on FTX crash

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is reportedly close to signing a deal with “Moneyball” and “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis for exclusive streaming rights to his upcoming book on the FTX crash.

The author spent six months with the embattled entrepreneur, before the FTX crash, Deadline reported.

Lewis’s book will follow former CEO Bankman-Fried, a man estimated to be worth $26 billion, and reveal how the FTX crypto exchange collapsed.

As Apple is nearing a deal for the book rights to Lewis’s story, it faced stiff competition from Netflix and Amazon, according to the report.

The book is expected to be turned into a feature film, the report added.

Earlier this month, the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, as its Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his role.

The book will try to explain what happened at the company and with Bankman-Fried, who was forced to sell his luxurious Bahamas resort and deal with the fallout, including the lawsuits against Tom Brady and Larry David for their role in promoting the resort, said the report.

20221123-130802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Accessories for your abode

    Fans trend ‘We miss you’ on Sushant’s first death anniversary

    Renowned journalist, educationist Vepa Rao passes away

    ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeerr Mobeen continues trending post Yashraj Mukhate’s mash-up