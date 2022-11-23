Apple is reportedly close to signing a deal with “Moneyball” and “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis for exclusive streaming rights to his upcoming book on the FTX crash.

The author spent six months with the embattled entrepreneur, before the FTX crash, Deadline reported.

Lewis’s book will follow former CEO Bankman-Fried, a man estimated to be worth $26 billion, and reveal how the FTX crypto exchange collapsed.

As Apple is nearing a deal for the book rights to Lewis’s story, it faced stiff competition from Netflix and Amazon, according to the report.

The book is expected to be turned into a feature film, the report added.

Earlier this month, the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, as its Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his role.

The book will try to explain what happened at the company and with Bankman-Fried, who was forced to sell his luxurious Bahamas resort and deal with the fallout, including the lawsuits against Tom Brady and Larry David for their role in promoting the resort, said the report.

