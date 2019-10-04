Apple to unveil AR headsets, iPhone SE 2 and more in 2020

San Francisco, Oct 10 (IANS) Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Kuo expects Apple to team up with third parties to create the first batch of AR headsets, TheNextWeb reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone SE will arrive in the first quarter of next year and will have an iPhone 8-inspired design structure and will run on the latest A13 chip.

The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter and will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.

While, a MacBook with a new scissor-switch keyboard could be launched in Q2 2020.

Additionally, Apple has several rumoured products in the line-up for its October event, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard, refreshed iPad Pro model along with Apple Tags items trackers.

As per the earlier report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro was rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

While the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designed debuted in October 2018, the company might upgrade these high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip debuting in the iPhone 11 line-up will also make it to the iPad Pro.

Apple might also roll out its item tracker similar to the popular tile products ‘Apple Tag’.

