Apple TV app to get HDR10+ support

Tech giant Apple has released an update to its Apple TV app, which is used by smart TVs and other devices, adding HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies.

According to AppleInsider, the latest tvOS 16 update has added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Following that release, Apple began to add support for third-party hardware that uses the Apple TV app.

Smart TV owners are starting to notice the update to the app on their home devices, including Samsung smart TV models, according to the report.

The Apple TV+ and iTunes movie rentals feature HDR10+ as an additional HDR option alongside the HDR10 and Dolby Vision options already available.

HDR10 is a standard that adds dynamic metadata to HDR10, allowing for more precise image optimisation on a TV throughout a piece of content, scene by scene.

In order to show HDR10+ video on a TV, it must support HDR10+. If a TV is connected to a different streaming-capable device, then the cable must support HDR 10+ for this to work, it added.

However, in order to add HDR10+ support to content, studios must first provide Apple with an HDR10+ master file.

As only a few studios use HDR10+ in their content, it won’t be available for a lot of content provided through Apple’s online services for quite some time, reports AppleInsider.

