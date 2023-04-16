SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple TV launches ‘multiview’ feature in beta for sports streams

Apple has launched a ‘multiview’ feature to its TV in beta for sports fans to livestream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass.

To participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS, users must download version 16.5. Simply go to the Settings app, select ‘System’, then ‘Software Updates’, and choose ‘Get Beta Updates’, according to TechCrunch.

Tom’s Guide first reported the news.

With multiview, users can watch up to four games simultaneously on a grid displayed on the screen.

To use this feature, users can start watching their desired game and click the ‘Add Game’ button.

In addition, fans have the option to switch between different audio feeds using the remote, granting them the ability to choose which game they prefer to listen to.

Moreover, the report said that the tech giant hasn’t officially announced when multiview will become widely available, plus there is no exact timeline yet for when tvOS 16.5 will officially be out of beta.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out its streaming television service’s new ‘multiview’ feature to all users that allow subscribers to watch up to four different programmes at the same time.

The company tweeted from its YouTube TV account: “Wow! We hear ya! We’re rolling out multiview streams to ALL users for the rest of the tournament”.

