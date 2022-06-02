Apple TV+ announced today, June 2, 2022, a new two season order for the spy drama, ‘Slow Horses’, which features Academy Award winning actor Gary Oldman.

The new seasons will be adapted from the next couple of novels of the Mick Herron spy series, titled, ‘Slough House’.

In season three of ‘Slow Horses’, Jackson Lamb’s band of disgraced spies work together to stop a rogue agent when one member from their own team is kidnapped.

Season four will open with a bombing which will detonate personal secrets and rock the already unstable foundation of Slough House.

For the unversed, ‘Slow Horses’ is a dark comedic espionage thriller drama which follows a band of (dysfunctional) British agents who work in a basement (forgotten) department of MI5, insultingly known as Slough House.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but infamous leader of the spy group, who all end up in that team because of some career-ending mistake they make as they find themselves constantly blundering through the hide and seek of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast of the show includes Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Rosalind Eleazar, Freddie Fox, Samuel West, Chris Reilly, Sophie Okienedo, Kadiff Kirwan, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films for Apple TV+ and adapted for TV by Will Smith. Saul Metzstein has been roped in to direct the third season while the director for the fourth season has not been confirmed yet.

The first season of ‘Slow Horses’ premiered on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022. The first season ran for six episodes and the second season of the show is set to release sometime later this year. The second season has been directed by Jeremy Lovering.