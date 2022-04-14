Apple TV+ announced today, April 14, that it has struck a multi-year deal with Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks’ production companies Playtone. As per the deal Apple TV+ will get to exclusively produce develop and distribute all globally encompassing television series, documentaries, limited series as well as unscripted projects coming from the house of Playtone productions.

Apple is already in partnership with Playtone and Amblin Television (Steven Spielberg) for the very popular highly anticipated limited series ‘Masters of the Air’.

The series follows the personal and true stories of bomber boys from America in World War II who managed to bring the war right to Hitler’s doorstep.

Apple TV+ is also streaming the Apple Original Films blockbuster ‘Greyhound’ which was written by and starred Tom Hanks and was produced by Gary Goetzman. The movie also received an Academy Award nomination.

In a sense, this deal is building on the previous successful association that Apple TV+ has had with Playtone.

Playtone has built a reputation for creating critically acclaimed and award-winning content over the last few years. Their television productions have gotten six Emmy awards for Outstanding movies or Mini-Series. Their productions have also earned four Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture made for Television or Best Mini-Series. If this wasn’t enough, Playtone series or features have also earned five Peabody Awards.

Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have also won the PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award for their contribution to television.