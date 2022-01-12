SCI-TECH

Apple unlikely to ship OLED iPads till 2024

Future Apple iPads that are likely to sport up to 15-inch OLED displays might not be possible till 2024.

Apple has abandoned plans for an OLED iPad this year, citing media reports GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.

Sources have stated that the reason behind this decision was Samsung’s inability to provide the OLED displays according to Apple quality requirements at a workable price, the report said.

The tech giant wants the OLED panels to have two stack tandem structures, with two emission layers, instead of the conventional single-stack structure.

These panels are brighter than the traditional OLED panels and are much more complex and costly to manufacture.

The report has stated that this requirement has made the project financially unviable for Samsung at Apple’s price. However, a next-generation manufacturing process would solve the problem by reducing the cost of production, the report said.

But this would require a significant investment from Samsung to buy new equipment and make adjustments to their facilities, it added.

The new equipment will likely be delivered in 2023, making the customers wait till 2024 for an iPad with the two-stack tandem structure OLED panels.

The two tech giants are still discussing the matter, as per the report.

