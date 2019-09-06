Apple unveils 3 iPhone 11 models, starts from $699

Cupertino (California), Sep 11 (IANS) Packing some interesting top-of-the-line features including a long-lasting battery, Apple on Tuesday launched 3 iPhone 11 models, two of them with triple rear camera setup, housing stunning specifications to make you a near-perfect photographer.

Touted as the environment-friendly devices, iPhone 11 will start from $699, iPhone 11 Pro will start from $999 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will begin from $1,099.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Customers in the US and select countries can also get iPhone 11 Pro for $24.95 a month or $599 with trade-in and iPhone 11 Pro Max for $29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays, respectively.

Privacy, the company said, is in-built from the ground up in iPhones housing iOS 13.

“We design products for people that enhance their lives. New iPhones are a true examples,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The devices are available beginning at 5 a.m. (PDT) on September 13 with availability from September 20.

The iPhone 11 family comes in four finishes, including a new midnight green colour. “iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made. The A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency,” he told the packed house at Steve Jobs theatre here.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can shoot the highest quality video in a smartphone and record 4K video with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization.

