Apple updates Store app with new features focused on lists, saved items

Apple has updated its Store app for iPhone and iPad, adding new features focused on lists and saved items.

The update also makes it easier to find additional information about Apple Store locations and their surroundings, reports 9to5Mac.

With ‘lists’, the updated Store app will make it easy to save products for later and organise things users may want to buy from Apple.

Moreover, users will now be able to share the lists with other people.

Apple has also added new ways to find and manage user lists from throughout the app, according to the report.

The report further said that the new update, version 5.19. The rollout is gradual, so users may not see the update on their devices yet.

Last week, Apple issued a new security update to fix a vulnerability in iPhone and iPad’s operating systems that hackers have been exploiting in the wild.

The security patch was available for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later, the company said.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution,” Apple said.

20230221-124008

