HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple Watch blood oxygen has racial bias, claims new lawsuit

NewsWire
0
0

A lawsuit filed against Apple has claimed that its Watch’s blood oxygen sensor is racially biased against people with dark skin tones.

According to AppleInsider, plaintiff Alex Morales, who bought an Apple Watch between 2020 and 2021, said he was aware that the device has pulse oximetry features, and believed it did this without regard to skin tone.

“For decades, there have been reports that such devices were significantly less accurate in measuring blood oxygen levels based on skin colour,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The ‘real world significance’ of this bias lay unaddressed until the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which converged with a greater awareness of structural racism which exists in many aspects of society,” it added.

Further, the lawsuit claimed that researchers “confirmed the clinical significance of racial bias of pulse oximetry using records of patients taken during and before the pandemic.”

As a result, “reliance on pulse oximetry to triage patients and adjust supplemental oxygen levels may place Black patients at increased risk for hypoxemia”.

On December 24, Morales filed the lawsuit on behalf of all New York consumers who purchased Apple Watches during the limitation period, according to the report.

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of breaches of express warranty, fraud, and unjust enrichment, claiming violations of New York General Business Law and State Consumer Fraud Acts, the report added.

In June, Apple faced a class-action lawsuit seeking damages worth $935 million in the UK over intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhones to encourage customers to buy newer models. The lawsuit accused Apple of abusing its market dominance to engage in exploitative and unfair commercial practices.

20221228-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Covid cases, hospitalisations, deaths continue to climb

    Number of dengue cases in S’pore this yr exceeds 2021 total

    Azerbaijan Prez hails China’s vax commitment

    Covid vax certificate no more required for Puri Jagannath darshan