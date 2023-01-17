HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

NewsWire
0
0

An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

After that, she went to the cardiologist and was fitted with a heart monitor for a week.

In one instance, the monitor alerted the hospital after her heart stopped for 19 seconds while she was sleeping.

Doctors diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition, the report said.

“It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert I wouldn’t have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

“It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up,” she added.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

20230117-123007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala records 19,622 new cases as TPR comes down to 16.74%

    Every second Covid case in national tally reported from Delhi

    At 1,68,063, India sees slight decline in fresh Covid cases

    NSUI launches helpline to assist people register for vaccination