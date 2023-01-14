SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is reportedly relying on LG for the production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display.

According to display analyst Ross Young, LG has started building a small production line for micro-LED displays in anticipation of Apple’s move away from OLED, reports 9to5Mac.

“We published in our November Capex Report that LGD is building a small line for microLED backplanes for the Apple Watch. It doesn’t start production till 2H’24. It is this small line that will likely assemble microLEDs from Apple for ’25 launch. Apple won’t do the full process,” Young tweeted.

Moreover, Apple Watch is expected to switch to its next-generation display technology in 2025, according to the report.

This will also be relevant to Apple’s plans to begin producing its own displays for the Apple Watch and iPhone in-house.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

20230114-133006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Recent malware attack had no bearing on operations: Oil India

    Indo-British scholar’s AI tech boosts smartphone battery, save energy

    FCC approves SpaceX’s Starlink internet for use on cars, boats &...

    S.Korea’s spy agency detects malware infection in IoT devices