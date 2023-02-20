HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple Watch saves owner from fatal internal bleeding after nap

Apple Watch has helped to save the wearer’s life, by alerting about a racing pulse following a nap that led to a diagnosis of severe internal bleeding.

Taking to Reddit, the owner, account named “digitalmofo”, shared the incident with the title, “Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life.”

The Redditor mentioned that a week before the post, “I had my iPhone/watch on dnd for work, and when I went on lunch I was kind of tired so I laid down on my couch for a quick nap.”

After the nap, the owner checked the notifications and had at least 10 notifications stating that the pulse was racing.

“I called out the rest of the day and tried to lay around, but it didn’t stop, so I scheduled a quick video with my Dr. My Dr had me check the times and pulse rates, had me check the oxygen and then went ahead and called 911 for me,” the Redditor added.

The owner further mentioned that “severe internal bleeding” was the cause.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) originally said it was a heart attack, but it was GI bleeding. They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I’d not have made it,” the user mentioned.

