Apple is likely to redesign the Apple Watch Series 7 with a flat-edged design similar to its other recent hardware updates, plus release a new colour.

A 9To5Google report, citing Jon Prosser, said that Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a redesign that is similar to other Apple hardware updates.

This seemingly means that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The report describes the Apple Watch version of this design as being “more subtle” than what we’ve seen on other products.

The Genius Bar podcast also indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a new green colour option for the first time, similar to the green that Apple uses on the AirPods Max.

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature some sort of redesign.

A recent report said that Apple is reportedly working on a new design for the Apple Watch, including a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display and digitally customisable watch bands.

A patent titled “Display Module and System Applications” was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The document outlines how a flexible display could span the entire watch face and the band of a smartwatch for a transformational new Apple Watch design.

The smartwatch would feature a foldable screen that folds around the screen, extending the display to the watch bands.

–IANS

vc/ash