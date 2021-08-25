Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new Apple Watch this year and now according to a report the upcoming Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4.

According to new information posted on Weibo by a leaker dubbed UnclePan, Apple will offer the Series 7 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Upcoming Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would naturally allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a smaller “S7” chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double sided technology will allow for module miniaturization.

Based on previous reports, Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to debut later this year, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also planning to introduce a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass, due to this the overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker.

In addition, Apple was planning to add a body temperature sensor to this year’s Apple Watch, however sources suggest that may not arrive until the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

–IANS

wh/dpb