Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

Apple is reportedly working on an AI-powered health coaching service to help users exercise, improve eating habits and sleep better.

Code named ‘Quartz’, several teams at Apple are working on the project, including the company’s health, Siri and AI teams, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The paid service is planned for next year but “could be postponed or shelved altogether” if does not work out.

Apple is also reportedly working on technology for tracking emotions and plans to roll out an iPad version of the iPhone Health app this year.

The emotion tracker will allow users to log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare their results over time.

The new iPad Health app is likely to be unveiled during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

In the future, Apple reportedly hopes the mood tracker will be able to use algorithms to understand a user’s mood based on their speech, text and other data, said the report.

To help people monitor and protect hearing health, Apple has also introduced several useful features like safe listening features, headphone accommodations, sound recognition and more.

Apple has also armed global researchers with Apple Watch devices to help explore new frontiers in heart health.

Using Apple’s newly launched Investigator Support Programme, researchers can pioneer understanding of the heart with Apple Watch devices.

Apple Watch is currently known to provide heart health features such as high and low heart notifications, cardio fitness, irregular rhythm notifications, the ECG app, and atrial fibrillation (AFib) history.

