Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its Apple Store application which will offer an augmented reality (AR) shopping feature on iPhone.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this feature is likely to allow customers to point their iPhone towards a product like a Mac in an Apple Store and immediately receive its details like pricing and specifications in an overlay on their screen, reports MacRumors.

Gurman said the iPhone maker has been working on this feature from at least 2020 and has been testing it at stores in recent months.

However, it is still unclear when the company will roll out this feature.

“If the service debuts in the near future, it would be one of Apple’s most significant AR-related launches to date — and a taste of what’s to come with the headset,” wrote Gurman.

He also said that the tech giant is planning to release an application programming interface (API) for developers so that other retail stores could also use this feature, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the company was working on a new in-house chip which is likely to power cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality on its devices.

The iPhone maker was also working on a replacement for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip which it currently uses from Broadcom, and was planning to start integrating it into devices in 2025.

