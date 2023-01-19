SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple working on iPad-like smart home display

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad-like display that will be used for smart home management purposes.

According to Bloomberg, the new device will be a sort of low-end iPad which can be used for controlling HomeKit devices, streaming video, FaceTime calls and much more, reports MacRumors.

It is expected to be more integrated into the home than an iPad because it is designed to be mounted to walls or other objects using magnetic fasteners.

Moreover, it is likely to compete with devices like the Meta Portal or the Echo Show from Amazon.

The iPhone maker is expected to launch its iPad-like smart home display next year, the report said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to hold the release of its augmented reality (AR) glasses which were supposed to release after the debut of its mixed reality (MR) headset.

The company is likely to follow up with a lower-cost version of the MR headset in 2024 or early 2025, which could have a starting price closer to $1,500.

20230119-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Digital India Corp. plans restructuring, to house more divisions including AI...

    All iPhone 14 models to feature 120Hz displays, 6GB RAM: Report

    Global EV sales up 109% in 2021, Tesla leads with 14%...

    LG India eyes 30% growth in home appliances segment in 2022