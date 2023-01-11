SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple working on MicroLED screens: Report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on its own MicroLED displays to use in devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new screens are expected to start showing up on devices next year, following around five years of planning and development, reports The Verge.

Currently, the tech giant uses displays designed and produced by a number of vendors. For example, the OLED panels for the iPhone 14 models are reportedly made by Samsung, LG and BOE.

Moreover, Gurman said that the iPhone maker is expected to ship its MicroLED screens in the Apple Watch first, replacing the OLED displays it currently comes equipped with.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the company was planning to bring MicroLED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

In a note to investors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu had said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to “lack of significant spec upgrade” and claimed that the 2024 Watch Ultra might adopt a MicroLED panel instead of an OLED.

