Apple is reportedly working on a new stereo system for its long-rumoured ‘Apple Car’.

The tech giant has filed five new patent applications related to audio in the car, reports AppleInsider.

It does appear that the company has used the term “enclosed environment” as an alternative for car.

“Each of the five new patent applications uses that term and most do say it could apply to buildings, but all also say vehicles and some cannot be anything else,” the report said.

One of the patent applications is related to the speakers in the headrest.

Apple won’t let customers miss a minute of a podcast, even if they’ve only turned their head to check the traffic before a turn or are leaning out the car window ordering a McDonald’s.

Another patent application is for speakers mounted on a car door, or what the company refers to as an “Access-Feature-Mounted External Speaker.”

The “Occupant-based Audio Control for Enclosed Environments” patent mentions the goal to achieve the ideal sound balance for the driver and the passengers, regardless of where they are seated.

On the other hand, another patent demonstrates Apple’s long-term strategy.

“Sound Stage Orientation For Enclosed Environments” incorporates all that the company said and promised about Spatial Audio for Vision Pro into a vehicle, the report said.

Last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker had delayed the launch of its electric vehicle until 2026 and is expected to be priced under $1,00,000.

Apple Car was first reported to arrive in 2024.

