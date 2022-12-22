SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple working on tech to make AR feel more real

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is reportedly researching how to add gyroscopes to its augmented reality (AR) headsets, providing users continuous haptic feedback that will feel real.

According to a newly awarded patent, the company intends to at least take a small step toward using haptics to enhance AR experiences, reports AppleInsider.

“Haptic engines are an important aspect of XR (Extended Reality, or AR/virtual reality), as they impart physical sensations on a user’s body that enhances the user’s immersive experience,” Apple said in a statement.

“Typical haptic engines found in smartphones and other mobile devices, however, only provide vibrations along a single axis,” it added.

Apple acknowledges that this is “useful for notification applications”, but points out that the odd tap differs from the “continuous torque or force” that a head-mounted display (HMD) might provide.

“The gyroscopic precession engine can be mounted to, or embedded in, HMD,” the tech giant mentioned.

“Or other wearable device to provide spatial guidance in VR and AR applications,” it added.

In October, it was reported that the tech giant’s upcoming AR headsets might use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

20221222-163007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nearly 300 predatory loan apps circulating on Google, Apple stores: Report

    Apple now likely to launch iPadOS 16 in October

    China to further rein in domestic tech giants to revive Internet...

    Indian tech industry hired 380K freshers in FY22, Gen Z keen...