Apple’s 15-Inch MacBook Air may feature M2 Chip

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air will feature an M2 chip, the media reported.

The laptop is expected to be released in the second quarter of this year, which runs from April to June, reports MacRumors.

This information comes just one day after display analyst Ross Young said the tech giant’s supply chain started production of its display panels for a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Young had also predicted that the new MacBook Air will launch in “early April” this year.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone maker was planning to launch its new 15-inch MacBook Air this year.

The new MacBook Air is expected to have a similar or identical design to the latest 13-inch model.

It would be the largest MacBook Air to date and is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera.

