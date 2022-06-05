SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s AR/VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to create video content for its upcoming augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset.

Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Jon Favreau is just one of the directors involved — he is reportedly tasked with delivering a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, reports The Verge.

Unfortunately, it does not look like users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like landscape anytime soon as the tech giant may not launch its headset until 2023.

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead.

Sources told the NYT that Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset’s arrival.

Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the headset, but the device will likely be capable of offering both immersive virtual reality experiences, as well as virtual overlays made to look like they are part of the real world.

20220605-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple had to make tough choices about final design of AR/VR...

    Meta plans to launch 4 high-end VR headsets by 2024

    Apple may unveil 3 smartwatches along with iPhone 14 in September

    Covid-19, UP elections 2022 trended most among on Koo in 2021