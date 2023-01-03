SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s ‘Find My’ app helps locate stolen car in US

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s tracking application and service ‘Find My’ has helped to locate a stolen car of a man in Texas in the US.

Police were able to arrest four men who stole Dawayne Arrington’s car by tracking them via AirPods, reports AppleInsider.

Arrington opened the Find My application after realising that his car was stolen.

According to the report, he noticed that his “AirPods taken in the theft were apparently stationary at a travel stop on Interstate 35.”

He then travelled to the truck stop and found five people in an SUV, and called the police for assistance.

Members of the group then woke up and ran away from the SUV, however, San Antonio Police arrested four of them but the fifth one drove away in the SUV.

“The arrest led to Arrington getting back his AirPods, with police also recovering his stolen car located elsewhere,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the ‘Find My’ feature had helped to find a woman who fell 200 feet down a hill, following a car crash in the US state of California.

The victim had likely been in her crashed car overnight after leaving a family gathering.

20230103-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla car on ‘Smart Summon’ crashes into $3.5mn private jet

    Google, Match Group reach temporary agreement on in-app payments

    Windows 11 gets new desktop watermark on unsupported hardware

    Meta bans Delhi-based firm BellTroX for ‘hack-for-hire’ activities