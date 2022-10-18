SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s iOS 16.1 to get clipboard permission settings on a per-app basis

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s upcoming operating system iOS 16.1 will introduce a new privacy feature that prevents apps from directly accessing a user’s iPhone’s clipboard to paste text from other apps.

According to MacRumors, Apple has continued to refine the copy-and-paste feature over the weeks. Users can find the new “Paste from Other Apps” option in the Settings app in the new release of iOS 16.1 and later.

An Apple engineer said the copy-and-paste permission prompt only appears when an app attempts to access the clipboard directly.

The prompt does not appear when a user selects the “Paste” option in the menu that pops up after highlighting text or interacts with apps that have paste buttons based on the UIPasteControl framework.

The menu presents users with three options Ask, Deny, and Allow.

“Ask” indicates that the app should continue to request permission to paste content from other apps, “Deny” indicates that the app can’t paste content from other apps, and “Allow” indicates that the app can paste content from other apps without asking permission again.

With the new menu, users have more fine control over copy-and-paste permission prompts. However, users should note that apps that have never requested clipboard permission are not included in the menu.

20221018-135206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt keen on providing training on Satellite development

    NTT DATA Payment Services gets RBI nod for payment aggregator license

    Apple may bring back battery percentage indicator with iPhone 14 Pro

    Google Search reveals the jobs people want amid Covid