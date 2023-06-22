SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s iOS 16.5.1 update includes security fixes

Apple has released the iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates, which include fixes for security vulnerabilities.

According to an Apple’s security support page published on Wednesday, there are fixes for two vulnerabilities that might have been used by hackers for system attacks.

Improved input validation for an integer overflow addressed a kernel vulnerability that might lead to arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges.

The tech giant said that it is aware of a report that this issue might have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7.

Additionally, a WebKit flaw might allow maliciously constructed web content to execute arbitrary code.

“For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” the iPhone maker said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company had announced a new OS (operating system) version for iPhone users ‘iOS 17’, which includes a new Journal app, more accurate autocorrect, a new display mode for your nightstand, and more.

The new iOS 17 release also upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, makes sharing even easier with AirDrop, and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

The update also brings a ‘Look up’ option in the image cutout feature that allows users to find more information about the lifted objects from images and videos.

