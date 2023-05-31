SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s mixed reality headset may feature high-end screens

Apple’s rumoured AR/VR headset (mixed reality headset) will reportedly feature pixel-dense and bright displays.

According to a tweet from display analyst Ross Young, the AR/VR headset will be equipped with two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens, each with 4,000 ppi, and they’ll be able to go beyond 5,000 nits of brightness, reports The Verge.

In a follow-up tweet, he said users will also be able to see 4K resolution per eye.

Based on previous reports, it is expected that the headset could be a monster device, and displays like these could elevate it even further.

Moreover, the report said that the headset is also rumoured to include features such as a dial to exit VR and advanced hand tracking, though it may also be powered by an external battery pack.

The headset may be priced at around $3,000.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the headset, dubbed “Reality Pro,” at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which begins on June 5.

At WWDC, the tech is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air — a device that has previously featured a standard 13-inch display.

The in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year will most likely be used in the 15-inch MacBook Air.

