Apple’s new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

Apple has announced a new feature which will help users resolve payment issues, so that they can stay subscribed to their content, services, and premium features.

“Starting this summer, if an auto-renewable subscription doesn’t renew due to a billing issue, a system-provided sheet appears in your app with a prompt that lets customers update their payment method for their Apple ID,” Apple said in a blogpost.

Previously, when a subscriber’s payment method failed, they would contact the app developer for assistance.

Apple said, this new feature would instead inform customers inside the app when their payment method fails, eliminating the need for consumers to contact the developer for assistance with this common issue.

For instance, if a subscription is in the billing retry stage, Apple employs machine learning to optimise payment retries for the highest possible recovery rate.

When the Billing Grace Period is enabled, consumers can continue to utilise their services while Apple attempts to collect a payment, according to the company.

This feature will require a minimum of iOS 16.4 or iPadOS 16.4.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched a new high-yield savings account for Apple Card users that will come with a 4.15 annual percentage yield (APY).

Apple Card users can now choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs.

20230421-125805

