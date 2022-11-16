SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s new iOS beta gives better control on always-on displaY

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has released its third iOS 16.2 beta, which allows users to disable wallpaper and notifications from displaying on the iPhone’s always-on display.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display shows a faded version of the wallpaper with notifications at the bottom by default, reports 9To5Mac.

The option of the new feature can be found in the ‘Display and Brightness’ menu of the ‘Settings’ application.

In iOS 16.2 beta 3, the company has added two new toggles — one that disables the ‘show wallpaper’ feature and another that disables the ‘show notifications’ feature.

If the user turns off the wallpaper and notifications features, the device’s always-on display will display a pure black design along with the lock screen widgets and the time, the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had started working on a new ‘Custom Accessibility’ mode for iOS 16.2 to provide a streamlined user experience.

The new mode would substitute a more streamlined interface for Springboard, which was the primary iOS interface.

It aimed to make the iPhone and iPad interface more user-friendly for those users who might find it too complicated.

20221116-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    63 moons to discontinue tech support to MCX after Sep 30

    SpaceX targeting to launch 52 missions this year

    Covid spiked suicide attempts in teenage girls by 51%: US CDC

    WhatsApp now a spam factory, 1 in 2 Indian swamped with...