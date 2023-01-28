SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s new software to offer anyone build AR apps

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own augmented reality (AR) apps on its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset.

The tech giant is developing the software as part of an effort to drive mass adoption of the device by broadening the array of content for it, according to The Information, citing sources.

Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don’t know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple’s App Store.

For example, the tool could enable users to create an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without having to design the animal from scratch, programme its animations, and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles, the report mentioned.

The report further said that despite the tools being aimed at software developers, Apple hopes that consumers will also be able to use them, much like its Final Cut Pro video editing tool.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to hold the release of its augmented reality glasses which were supposed to release after the debut of its mixed reality headset.

20230128-151404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Automakers have no choice but to become tech or software firms

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature built-in S Pen: Report

    New iPhone SE reportedly features 4GB RAM

    Twitter whisleblower Zatko to testify at US Congess on Sep 13