Apple is developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own augmented reality (AR) apps on its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset.

The tech giant is developing the software as part of an effort to drive mass adoption of the device by broadening the array of content for it, according to The Information, citing sources.

Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don’t know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple’s App Store.

For example, the tool could enable users to create an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without having to design the animal from scratch, programme its animations, and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles, the report mentioned.

The report further said that despite the tools being aimed at software developers, Apple hopes that consumers will also be able to use them, much like its Final Cut Pro video editing tool.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to hold the release of its augmented reality glasses which were supposed to release after the debut of its mixed reality headset.

