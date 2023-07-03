INDIA

Apple’s next AirPods Pro may check temperature, test hearing

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s next AirPods Pro will reportedly be able to determine the wearers’ body temperature via their ear canal, and will be getting a new hearing health feature that can check the potential hearing issues.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant’s new headphones will feature USB-C, and the company is also planning new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models, reports The Verge.

However, he does not think that new hardware is coming soon.

AirPods currently support audiograms, which are audio profiles that inform the AirPods of any areas of the users’ hearing that may be weaker so that they can adjust to those areas.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has legalised the over-the-counter selling of hearing aids without a prescription, Gurman said that the iPhone maker is considering marketing the AirPods as hearing aids.

Talking about the new temperature checking feature, he said that expanding temperature tracking to the AirPods could be more accurate and would allow the tech giant more accurately tell a wearer if they are starting to get sick.

According to Gurman, the updated AirPods Pro might not be released anytime soon.

The USB-C AirPods might be arriving soon, but Gurman thinks the new health features are “several months or even years away.”

2023070333100

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana records 163 new Covid cases

    Azam Khan takes oath as Assembly member

    Yogi to campaign for Pushkar Dhami in Champawat bypoll

    NIA raids house of ‘chronic stone pelter’ in J&K’s Srinagar