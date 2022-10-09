SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s own 5G modem not to arrive in new iPhones till 2025

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is likely to build its own 5G modem for new iPhones but reports suggest that chip-maker Qualcomm is still going to provide its modem for upcoming iPhones at least till 2025.

A note to investors by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu has said that Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will be used in the 2024 iPhones.

Meanwhile, all four iPhone 15 models next year are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X70 modem.

The 5G modem will be made by TSMC using a 4nm process to introduce power efficiencies, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone 15 using X70 modem could provide download speeds of up to 10Gbps, improved coverage, better signal quality and up to 60 per cent improved power efficiency.

However, the prospect of an iPhone using an Apple-designed modem has potentially been pushed back to 2025, the report suggested.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that iPhone 15 could continue to use Qualcomm modems.

According to Kuo, due to the high demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, the tech giant may decide to further differentiate its next iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Kuo had also suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life.

20221009-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT Hyderabad to hunt for Einstein’s waves as InPTA joins global...

    WHO must extend Covid origin probe to other countries: Chinese scientist

    Netflix’s ad-supported plan likely to block offline viewing

    Apple now likely to launch iPadOS 16 in October