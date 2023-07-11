INDIA

Apple’s Phil Schiller, Google arrive on Meta’s Threads

Apple fellow Phil Schiller, responsible for leading the App Store and Apple events, as well as Google and YoutTube have joined Threads.

A Threads account with username ‘PhilSchiller007’ and no verification badge claimed to be Schiller.

The Apple Fellow himself confirmed to 9To5Mac that the account belongs to him. Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Books and Shazam are on Meta’s new app too.

Moreover, official Google and YouTube accounts have also joined the new application.

Other Google accounts that have joined Threads are Google for Developers (@googlefordevs), Google Workspace (@googleworkspace) and Google DeepMind (@deepmind).

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

On the other hand, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said: “I’m not sure I can wrap my mind around that fact. It’s insane; I can’t make sense of it.”

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

