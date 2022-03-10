SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple’s Studio Display may work with Windows

By NewsWire
0
1

Tech giant Apple’s website says that its new 27-inch, 5K Studio Display is compatible with a wide range of Macs and even some iPads, but the company has mntioned that it should also work fine when plugged into a Windows PC.

According to The Verge, there are a few caveats, of course, but if your PC is capable of outputting to it, the Studio Display should act like any normal monitor with a built-in webcam and speakers.

The webcam’s Windows compatibility has been a bit in question; Apple’s website states that “Studio Display camera features and firmware updates require connection to a Mac”.

While that language is unclear, Apple spokesperson Alex Bender told The Verge that the Studio Display’s built-in 12MP camera should work like a normal USB webcam when you are using a PC.

However, he did confirm that features like Center Stage won’t be available. That’s the case for other macOS-specific features too, like Spatial Audio or “Hey Siri” functionality, despite the fact that the monitor has a built-in iPhone chip.

While it seems theoretically possible that you could AirPlay music or summon Siri while the Studio Display’s plugged into a Windows computer (like you could if you had a HomePod sitting next to your PC), Apple suggested that kind of functionality is limited to the Mac.

And if that ever changes, you will have to borrow a Mac to update the display to support it, the report said.

20220310-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.