Apple’s weather app for iPhone users down globally

Apple’s Weather app on iPhone is currently down for many users globally, including India.

On its support page, the tech giant states that ongoing issues are affecting the app.

“Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable” the company noted.

Multiple users report that they aren’t seeing any data when opening up the app. The app’s widgets also don’t seem to be working.

However, other Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music among others are working fine.

“Is there something wrong with the Apple Weather app in #iOS164? The widget and app on my Mom XS Max is very buggy. Now, I’ve seen mine giving the same exact problem,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Is the Apple Weather app not working for anyone??? I haven’t been able to use it for like 2 days for no reason and it’s driving me nuts lol,” another user wrote.

One more user said: “Apple weather App is down for many users all around the world. I asked Siri what the temperature and precipitation forecast for today was. Workarounds for the modern world. I could have looked out the window. #appleweather”.

