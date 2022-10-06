The application date for the scheme of 477 plots, released by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in September has been extended till October 14 from the initial date of October 7.

According to the statement received from YEIDA, the scheme includes 477 plots, which has 73,382 applications so far. Of these, 50,523 people have deposited the application fee and 22,859 applications are still pending.

All the schemes around Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh are currently being considered quite popular among the citizens.

In the scheme, 477 plots available in 9 different sizes. The allocations will be made in 5 sectors of Yamuna City.

The allotment of plots has been fixed at Rs 18,510 per square metres.

Applicants will have to compulsorily pay a registration fee of 10 per cent of the total cost of the plot.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes need to deposit only 5 per cent of the registration fee.

Successful applicants will have to pay the remaining 90 per cent of the money within 60 days from the date of the allotment letter being issued. Along with the application, money can be deposited by visiting the website of the Authority, said Arunvir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA.

