The registration process of Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG – 2023) for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central universities and other participating universities will be announced in a couple of days, UGC Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, told IANS.

After the registration process, CUET will be conducted between the May 21 and 31. UGC believes that from this session, more private, state-run and Deemed to be universities will take part in Common University Entrance Test. All central universities of the country have already adopted the CUET for the undergraduate admissions.

UGC chairman said that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the medium, Kumar added.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on preparing 1000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day.

Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, UGC India said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Test for Central and other participating Universities for the academic session 2023- 2024.

Accoding to the NTA, the Common University Entrance Test provided a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central universities and other participating universities. The applicants are also given the opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their online application forms.

Last year the examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

20230207-110402