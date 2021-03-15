MiWay is encouraging high school students to apply to be Student Ambassadors and help promote transit in their community. The application period for the 2021-22 program is open until April 30, 2021.

The annual MiWay Student Ambassador Program began in 2010-11. It’s a fun and professional opportunity for students to represent and promote MiWay digitally, while earning volunteer hours. Students can apply as an individual or with a friend.

Who can apply? Applicants must be a registered secondary school student at either a Mississauga Peel District Secondary School or a Mississauga Dufferin-Peel Catholic District Secondary School. Students can apply as an individual or as a team of two. Only one individual or team will be chosen from each school.

As an Ambassador, your role is to promote MiWay and help educate your peers about the benefits of public transit. You’ll do different activities throughout the school year, like attend online meetings, create and share social media content, and produce videos and radio-style advertisements.

Students can earn points and win prizes for activities completed throughout the program. Ambassadors who earn the most points will earn prizes like e-gift cards, Apple® AirPods or free transit for an entire year. Ambassadors representing the top three schools will also be recognized at a Mississauga City Council meeting

All participating schools will receive pre-loaded PRESTO cards for students. For more information or to apply today, visit miway.ca/ambassador.