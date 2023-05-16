Applications for Ontario’s expanded Learn and Stay Grant for the 2023-24 academic year opened today. The program is designed to encourage students to learn and stay locally, in communities that need health care workers the most.

The grant provides full, upfront funding for tuition, books and other costs for students who enrol in an eligible nursing, paramedic or medical laboratory technologist program and agree to stay in underserviced communities to work after graduation.

Students can apply up to 60 days before the end of their study period, meaning they can apply for the grant well after they’ve started their eligible 2023-24 program.

Post-secondary students who enrol in their first year in the following programs and regions can apply:

Nursing programs in northern, eastern and southwestern Ontario

Medical laboratory technologist/medical laboratory sciences programs in northern and southwestern Ontario

Paramedic programs in northern Ontario

To be eligible for the grant, students must:

Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person and live in Ontario

Enrol in the first year of an eligible diploma, advanced diploma, undergraduate, masters or post-graduate program in a priority region

Commit to work in the region where they studied for a minimum of six months for every year of study funded by the grant.

For the 2023-24 academic year, only first year students may apply. After that, the grant will continue to be available to these students as they move into their second year and beyond. Students can also apply for the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to help pay for other costs, such as living expenses.

The government has dedicated $61 million for the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant.

The application, as well as information about eligible programs and regions, is available online at Ontario.ca/learnandstay.