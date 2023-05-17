INDIALIFESTYLE

Appoint ‘eligible but illegally deprived candidates’ as teachers: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to arrange for the appointment of 71 candidates as primary school teachers after they were not recruited despite being eligible.

While issuing this direction, Justice Abhiijit Gangopadhyay observed that “the WBBPE has done injustice to these 71 candidates and hence, the board should recruit them in the next two months”.

Last week, it was the same bench of Justice Gangopadhyay which ordered termination of services for 36,000 primary teachers, which was later revised to 32,000, whose recruitment was done flouting norms.

In this particular case, the notification for recruitment of primary teachers was issued by the Howrah District Primary Education Council in April 2010 during the previous Left Front regime.

However, in 2012, the new Trinamool Congress regime declared that notification as illegal and cancelled it.

Following an order from the division bench of Calcutta High court, written tests, interviews and aptitude tests were conducted in 2014.

However, after that, these 71 candidates approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that they were deprived even though they were qualified to make room for those who neither secured the cut-off marks nor appeared for the aptitude tests.

After a long legal battle, these 71 people eventually emerged victorious on Wednesday, with Justice Gangopadhyay directing the WBBPE to recruit them within two months.

