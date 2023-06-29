INDIA

Appointing Singh Deo as Chhattisgarh’s Dy CM ‘deeply problematic’: BJP

The BJP on Thursday dubbed “deeply problematic” the appointment of T.S. Singh Deo as  Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh  before the crucial Assembly polls saying it usurps Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel constitutional mandate.

After using Baghel, an OBC leader, will Deo now be projected as the chief ministerial face in the tribal state? it asked.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya said, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointing T.S. Singh Deo as Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is deeply problematic, as it usurps CM Bhupesh Baghel’s constitutional mandate.”

Before Karnataka victory, Baghel used to fund the Congress, but soon after winning, once an alternate source of funding was available, he was cut to size. “It is a case of Gandhis using a regional satrap, an OBC leader, till it was convenient, and then dumping him. Will Deo now be projected as the CM face since Baghel faces massive corruption charges and has become a liability?” the BJP leader tweeted.

His remarks came a day after Kharge announced to appoint Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, thus bringing an end to the on-going tussle between the two leaders in the state.

The decision was taken after Baghel, Deo and other senior leaders met Kharge and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at 10 Rajaji Marg on Wednesday evening.

