Appointment of 250 POs, 1,200 associates of J&K Bank scrapped

Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) The J&K government has directed the finance department to advise J&K Bank to initiate fresh, fair, norm based and transparent recruitment for 250 probationary officers (POs) and 1,200 banking associates through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

This was stated by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (planning, development and monitoring), at a press conference here on Thursday.

Kansal informed that the issue over the recruitment process of J&K Bank has been going on since 2018, noting that various legal infirmities have been pointed out in the ongoing process.

“The entire recruitment process will be completed on a fast-track basis within three months. The detailed modalities and announcements in this regard will be finalised by the bank in its next board meeting. As a result, the ongoing process of recruitment for these posts by this bank shall stand scrapped,” Kansal said.

The bank is being advised to ensure that all applicants eligible in the last recruitment which has been cancelled are eligible for the fresh recruitment, he added.

