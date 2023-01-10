INDIA

Appointment of Justice N.K. Singh as acting Chief Justice of Gauhati HC notified

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has notified the appointment of Justice N Kotiswar Singh as the acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The Department of Justice, under the Law Ministry, in a notification, said Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.

The notification said: “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.”

Justice Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal to (late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who had served as the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi.

He briefly practiced in the Supreme Court before shifting to the Gauhati High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court in 2008.

20230110-172402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan pens adorable b’day wish for wife Amaal Sufiya

    Boy devoured by crocodile, 2nd incident in 10 days

    India signs MoU for wheat donation to Afghanistan

    87% increase in MBBS seats, 105% in PG seats in last...