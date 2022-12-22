INDIA

Appointment of OBCs in direct recruitment more than 27%: Union Minister

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the appointment of OBCs in direct recruitments each year from 2011 to 2021 was more than 27 per cent.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that whether people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are lagging in deriving benefit of 27 per cent reservation in the Central services, the Minister said, this data was based on the information provided by various Ministries/Departments of the Central government, including their attached/subordinate offices.

The Minister said that filling of vacancies was a continuous process.

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued instructions to the Ministries/Departments of the Central government to designate an officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, as Liaison Officer, to ensure due compliance of the orders and instructions pertaining to reservation and set up a Special Reservation Cell under the direct control of Liaison Officer to assist her/him in discharge of duties.

