Toronto is urging those who live and work in the city to appointments for its weekend vaccination drive as appointments are still available.

Yesterday, Toronto announced the Long Weekend Dose Drive and opened 19,000 new appointments at six City-run immunization clinics for the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend. From Friday to Monday, including the 19,000 new appointments, the nine City-run clinics have the vaccine supply and capacity to vaccinate 56,160 people.

Total appointments for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are now 73 per cent booked. More than 15,115 appointments are still available – that’s 15,000 more people who could be vaccinated against COVID-19 this long weekend. Eligible individuals should book now to take part in this significant vaccination push.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, book your appointment for this weekend. We are working to get as many residents vaccinated as quickly possible so we can ensure that this is the last long weekend in lockdown but we need your help so please get your shot,” said Mayor John Tory.

Everyone age 18 and older is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a City-operated immunization clinic. While Toronto has surpassed 60 per cent vaccine coverage, there is a need to continue to increase vaccination rates to sustain reopening in the near and long-term and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The increased appointment availability is spread across six of the City’s immunization clinics:

1. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., North Building, top of the ramp at Front and John Streets

2. Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

3. Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (in the old Sears store)

4. Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. (west side of the complex)

5. The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.

6. Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall (in the old Target store)

The six clinics were selected based on their ability to scale operations, accessibility and ability to support hot spot neighbourhoods.

Appointments can be booked by eligible residents through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.