BJP State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Saturday appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state and said that everyone’s focus should be on solving the situation and restoring peace in the state.

“I appreciate Rahul Gandhi’s visit but the focus of every politician and others should be on solving the crisis and bringing back peace. The issue should not be politicised,” the BJP leader told media persons a day after Gandhi’s two-day visit to the state.

Sharda Devi urging the people to cooperate with the governments said: “Let us come together and engage in dialogue for a united, peaceful and developed Manipur.”

The state and Central government have been working together to restore peace and normalcy in the state, she added.

The former Congress President accompanied by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and AICC in-charge of several northeastern states Ajoy Kumar visited Manipur on Thursday and Friday. He also visited Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West and Imphal East Districts and interacted with the violence hit people and inmates in the relief camps.

The Congress leader also met the Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan and various Civil Society Organisations, prominent citizens and intellectuals.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on Saturday staged sit-in demonstrations in different places in Manipur demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and early solution to the ongoing crisis.

Affirming their support to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, demonstrators also opposed any attempt to impose President’s Rule in the state.

In Jiribam district along southern Assam, hundreds of women took out a rally urging Biren Singh, other ministers and MLAs not to resign as it would tantamount to surrendering before the militants.

2023070132523