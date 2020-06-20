Approach SC for modified order on Rath Yatra: Gajapati to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Saturday requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take appropriate steps to approach the Supreme Court for a partial modification in its order so to permit Ratha Yatra only in Puri city, the ‘moola-peetha’ of Lord Jagannath.

Deb, also chairman of Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, requested the Chief Minister through a letter to reconsider the sensitive issue of not holding a Rath Yatra in Puri.

“The Managing Committee and the Chhatisa Nijoga unanimously decided to appeal to the state government to immediately move the hon’ble Supreme Court for a modification of the court order, so as to allow the world-famous Ratha Yatra in Puri,” said Gajapati.

The managing committee meeting was held on Friday evening.

Hearing a petition by an NGO, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed Rath Yatra across Odisha in view of COVID-19 situation.

Deb said performance of the annual Ratha Yatra in Puri is sanctioned and mandated by sacred scriptures, such as Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, Neeladri Mahodaya, Bamadeba Samhita etc.

“Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj, who is revered as the supreme religious authority in the religious affairs of Shreemandira, has expressed his learned view in favour of hon’ble Supreme Court reconsidering and modifying its Order of June 18 so as to enable conduct of the Rath Yatra in Puri,” he added.

Meanwhile, several petitions have been filed in the apex court for the partial modification of its order.

–IANS

cd/tsb