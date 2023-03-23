INDIA

Appropriation Bill passed in LS, finance bill to be taken up Friday

NewsWire
0
0

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 through voice vote, before the house was adjourned for the day.

The Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing on Friday.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 6 p.m., Speaker Om Birla said that due to lack of time, demands for grants for various ministries can’t be taken up individually and have been guillotined.

Even as Congress-led opposition members rushed to the well of the house shouting slogans and seeking JPC probe in Adani matter, Birla took up the Appropriation Bill and it was passed through voice vote without any discussion.

The house was then adjourned till Friday.

The Appropriation Bill entails expenditure worth around Rs 144 lakh crore for 2023-24.

With the passage of the bill, the government has got the authority to withdraw the said amount from the Consolidated Fund of India for meeting the expenses for 2023-24.

As per norms, the Appropriation Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha after discussions on budget proposals and voting on demand for grants.

20230323-192003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims life threat, SC seeks response from Centre,...

    Float global tender for vaccines, Sushil Modi urges Nitish

    Muslims should support party that gives maximum tickets: UP cleric

    Political parties celebrate Telangana Merger Day