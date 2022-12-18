INDIA

Appropriation bills to be introduced in RS on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday introduce The Appropriation (No 4 & 5) Bills, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration, and for returning to the Lok Sabha, where they have already been passed.

The Appropriation (No 5) Bill, 2022, is to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023.

The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, is to provide for authorisation of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the March 31, 2020, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha.

20221218-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Be atmanirbhar for vax, as govt fighting for blue tick: Rahul

    Govt exempts edible oil wholesalers, big chain retailers from stock limit...

    Fake reviews on e-commerce platforms under Centre’s radar

    Congress removes Goa LoP Lobo, to take action against ex-CM Kamat