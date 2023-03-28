Procurement of wheat for Rabi marketing season 2023-24 has been to the tune of 10,727 metric tonnes till March 27 as compared to nil procurement last year.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) chairman Ashok Meena told media persons on Tuesday that wheat has been procured from Madhya Pradesh in Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Shajapur and Sehore among others.

It is also worthwhile to note that the total procurement last year during the month of March itself was around 10,000 metric tonnes only, whereas this year this figure has already been crossed on March 27, 2023, he informed further.

A quantity of 341.50 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been estimated for procurement during Rabi marketing season 2023-24 as against 187.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat actually procured during last Rabi season of 2022-23, Meena said.

As per the second advance estimates published by the agriculture ministry, the estimated production of wheat is around 1,121 lakh metric tonnes this season.

As per the latest reports from field offices of FCI, the recent rains have not impacted adversely on the production of wheat, Meena informed mediapersons.

“As against about 18 lakh farmers actually participating in public procurement operation last year for selling their produce to government agencies, more than 31 lakh farmers have already registered themselves this year for participation in public procurement operations of wheat. These are good signs for healthy procurement of wheat this year,” Meena said.

